Pakistani judoka dies after suffering head injuries at during a Talent Hunt program

People prepare the field of play for judo at the Nippon Budokan ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan | Image: AP

Fiza Sher Ali, a talented 20-year old student couldn't recover from the head injuries she sustained while competing in the 44kg category fight during a Youth Talent Hunt program in Mardan.

"She was a first year BS student in Peshawar and had come to Mardan for the trials and was new to the sport," an official of the Pakistan Judo Federation said.

He said Fiza fell instantly during her match and didn't recover.

"She was given medical treatment at the venue and rushed to the hospital but didn't survive," the official added.

Few days ago, a 16-year-old female tennis player from Karachi died in Islamabad from a suspected cardiac condition after taking part in an ITF junior tournament match.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is considered one of the most difficult provinces for female athletes to make a mark in any sport due to cultural, social and other restrictions in the region.

