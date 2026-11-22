Wellington: Rishabh Pant achieved a historic milestone on Day 4 of the first Test against New Zealand, becoming the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score Test centuries across all four SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia).

The left-handed batter brought up his century in 135 deliveries in the first innings, continuing his aggressive approach and using his trademark shots to put pressure on the New Zealand bowlers. Pant moved to 99 with an audacious reverse-sweep off Glenn Phillips, sending the ball past short third before completing his hundred with a slog over mid-off.

With this achievement, Pant became the sixth Indian batter to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries, joining an elite group of Indian cricketers to accomplish the feat. The list of Asian batters with Test centuries in all four SENA countries also includes Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Younis Khan, Kumar Sangakkara, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

Pant also continued to strengthen his position among the most successful wicketkeeper-batsmen in Test cricket. With nine Test centuries as a designated wicketkeeper, he now stands third on the all-time list, behind Australia's Adam Gilchrist, who leads with 17 hundreds, and Zimbabwe's Andy Flower, who has 12. Les Ames is fourth with eight centuries.

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The 29-year-old has registered seven Test centuries overseas and two at home. His SENA hundreds include 114 against England at The Oval in 2018, an unbeaten 159 against Australia in Sydney in 2019, an unbeaten 100 against South Africa in Cape Town in 2022, and 146 against England in Birmingham in 2022.

He subsequently scored 134 and 118 against England at Leeds in 2025 before adding an unbeaten 103 against New Zealand in Wellington in 2026.

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Pant also reached another significant milestone during the innings, going past 3,000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). Having featured across four WTC cycles since 2019, he remains the most successful wicketkeeper in the tournament's history.

Additionally, Pant has moved to second place on the list of batters with the most sixes in Test cricket, taking his tally to 108* sixes and surpassing former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum (107), while England's Ben Stokes leads the chart with 138 sixes.