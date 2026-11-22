Wellington: India strengthened their grip on the first Test against New Zealand, reaching 629/6 at lunch on Day 4 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday, extending their overall lead to 261 runs.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant led India's batting charge with a magnificent 128 off 153 deliveries, including 10 fours and six sixes. His innings also saw him achieve several historic milestones before he was dismissed shortly before the lunch interval.

Pant was caught by Nathan Smith at deep mid-wicket off Rachin Ravindra, bringing an end to his impressive knock. The left-hander attempted to play a shot against Ravindra but failed to get the desired connection, allowing Smith to complete the catch.

Earlier in the day's play, Pant continued from his overnight score of 55 and brought up his century in 135 deliveries. He moved to 99 with an audacious reverse-sweep against Glenn Phillips before reaching the three-figure mark with a slog over mid-off.

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Anshul Kamboj also made a valuable contribution, scoring 38 off 42 deliveries, including six fours and a six. However, his innings ended when he attempted to attack Glenn Phillips and was caught by Devon Conway at deep backward square-leg.

India were 554/5 following his dismissal, with their lead extending to 186 runs.

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Pant and Kamboj's contributions helped India consolidate their position after the visitors had already built a strong foundation through their top and middle order.

KL Rahul was India's highest scorer in the innings before Pant, registering 136 off 290 deliveries, while Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed 85 off 89 balls. Devdutt Padikkal also played a crucial knock of 80 off 175 deliveries, while captain Shubman Gill narrowly missed his century, falling for 98 off 146 balls.

India's first four wickets fell at 130, 295, 386 and 486. Jaiswal was the first to depart, caught by Tom Blundell off Matt Henry. Padikkal was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson, while Rahul lost his wicket to Nathan Smith. Gill was the fourth wicket to fall, bowled by Jacob Duffy, just two runs short of his century.

The fifth wicket fell at 554 when Kamboj departed for 38, while Pant's dismissal at 629 brought India's sixth wicket in the innings.

Pant's century also made him the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to register Test hundreds across all four SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). He became the sixth Indian batter overall to achieve the feat.

With his six maximums during the innings, Pant took his career tally to 108 sixes in Test cricket, moving past former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum's 107 to become the second-highest six-hitter in the format. England's Ben Stokes leads the list with 138 sixes.

Pant also crossed 3,000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship, further strengthening his record as the most successful wicketkeeper in the tournament's history.

Earlier, New Zealand were bowled out for 368 in their first innings after recovering from a difficult position. The hosts had slipped to 70/5 before Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips produced a remarkable 216-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Nicholls remained unbeaten on 175 off 335 deliveries, while Phillips scored 118 off 216 balls. Their partnership helped New Zealand recover from the early collapse and post a competitive first-innings total.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah led the bowling attack with four wickets, while Akash Deep claimed three. Anshul Kamboj picked up two wickets, and Prasidh Krishna accounted for one dismissal.

New Zealand's first five wickets fell for just 70 runs. Tom Latham was dismissed by Bumrah for a duck, while Devon Conway departed for four after being caught by Pant off Kamboj. Rachin Ravindra was caught by Pant off Akash Deep, and Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell fell to Bumrah, leaving the hosts struggling at 70/5.

The sixth-wicket partnership between Nicholls and Phillips then changed the course of the innings. Phillips was eventually bowled by Akash Deep for 118 at 286, ending the 216-run stand.