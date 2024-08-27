Published 11:03 IST, August 27th 2024
Panthers coach Dave Canales pleased with Bryce Young's progress in training camp, preseason game
The Carolina Panthers are heading into the regular season feeling good about the progress of Bryce Young following a solid training camp and a strong preseason outing against the Buffalo Bills from the second-year quarterback.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) scrambles in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, in Orchard Park, NY. | Image: AP
