sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | Muck in Mollywood | Hyderabad Rains | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 16:23 IST, September 1st 2024

India's Rakshita out of women's 1500m T11 race of Paralympics

India's Rakshita Raju bowed out in the opening round of women's 1500m T11 athletics event at the ongoing Paralympics here on Sunday. Rakshita, 23, finished last out of four runners in Heat 3 after clocking a timing of 5:29.92s.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
India's Rakshita out of women's 1500m T11 race of Paralympics
India's Rakshita out of women's 1500m T11 race of Paralympics | Image: X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

16:23 IST, September 1st 2024