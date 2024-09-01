Published 16:23 IST, September 1st 2024
India's Rakshita out of women's 1500m T11 race of Paralympics
India's Rakshita Raju bowed out in the opening round of women's 1500m T11 athletics event at the ongoing Paralympics here on Sunday. Rakshita, 23, finished last out of four runners in Heat 3 after clocking a timing of 5:29.92s.
India's Rakshita out of women's 1500m T11 race of Paralympics | Image: X.com
16:23 IST, September 1st 2024