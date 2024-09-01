sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:16 IST, September 1st 2024

Paris Paralympics: Avani Lekhara finishes 11th, Sidhartha Babu ends 28th in qualifications

Coming off her historic gold medal in the 10m air rifle standing SH1 event, Avani could not replicate that form despite a strong start in what is not her pet event, and ended the competition with a total score of 632.8.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Avani Lekhara in action for India
Avani Lekhara in action for India | Image: PTI
14:16 IST, September 1st 2024