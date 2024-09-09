Published 06:47 IST, September 9th 2024
Team India Shines Bright as 2024 Paralympics Concludes with a Thrilling Vibe at Stade de France
The Paralympics ended in France, and the athletes danced it out in the closing ceremony at Stade de France. Harvinder & Preeti represented India in the parade.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Team India at the Partalympics Closing Ceremony | Image: X/@Media_SAI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
06:47 IST, September 9th 2024