Published 22:24 IST, September 1st 2024

Two-time medalist U.S. goalball player supports her Paralympian fiance—from the stands

The United States women’s goalball team failed to qualify for the Paralympics for the first time since 1984. But two-time Paralympic medalist Eliana Mason is still in Paris.This time, Mason is sitting in the stands supporting her fiancé, Calahan Young, the captain of the United States’ men’s team.