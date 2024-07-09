Published 09:42 IST, July 9th 2024
Afghan sprinter Kimia Yousofi ready to run at her 3rd Olympics after being selected for Paris Games
Afghan sprinter Kimia Yousofi is preparing to compete at her third Olympics after being selected for the Paris Games from her training base in Australia. Yousofi, Afghanistan's flag bearer at the opening ceremony for the Olympics in Tokyo, has been living in Australia since 2022.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Kimia Yousofi and Farzad Mansouri, of Afghanistan, carry their country’s flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
09:42 IST, July 9th 2024