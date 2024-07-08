Published 23:15 IST, July 8th 2024

'Can't judge any player from last 6-7 months results': Saina backs Sindhu for Olympic medal

London Olympics bronze winner Saina Nehwal backed PV Sindhu to find her "touch" in time, saying she shouldn't be "judged" based on recent results as a medal at the Paris Games will boil down to "fitness" and "training"