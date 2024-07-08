sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 23:15 IST, July 8th 2024

'Can't judge any player from last 6-7 months results': Saina backs Sindhu for Olympic medal

London Olympics bronze winner Saina Nehwal backed PV Sindhu to find her "touch" in time, saying she shouldn't be "judged" based on recent results as a medal at the Paris Games will boil down to "fitness" and "training"

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu for India.
Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu for India. | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

23:09 IST, July 8th 2024