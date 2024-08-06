sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Israel-Hamas War | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics | Sheikh Hasina | US Elections |

Published 13:03 IST, August 6th 2024

‘Extreme Decision’: FIH’s Action Against Amit Rohidas Gets Called Out by Former India Hockey Player

An ex-India Hockey star has took some issue with the FIH's action over Amit Rohidas after he was handed a one-match ban, preventing him from being in action.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Amit Rohidas
India's Amit Rohidas drives the ball during the men's quarterfinal field hockey match between Britain and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:03 IST, August 6th 2024