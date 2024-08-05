Published 12:32 IST, August 5th 2024
‘It’s a Different Game’: PR Sreejesh Believes India’s Road Could Be Challenging Ahead of Semifinals
Veteran India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh highlights the need for the Hockey team to be prepared and gear up for all the challenges they might face in the semifinal.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India's goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and teammates prepare to defend a penalty corner during the men's quarterfinal field hockey match between Britain and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:32 IST, August 5th 2024