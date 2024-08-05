sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bangladesh Protests | Israel-Hamas War | Paris Olympics | US Elections |

Published 12:32 IST, August 5th 2024

‘It’s a Different Game’: PR Sreejesh Believes India’s Road Could Be Challenging Ahead of Semifinals

Veteran India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh highlights the need for the Hockey team to be prepared and gear up for all the challenges they might face in the semifinal.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PR Sreejesh
India's goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and teammates prepare to defend a penalty corner during the men's quarterfinal field hockey match between Britain and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:32 IST, August 5th 2024