sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 14:27 IST, July 4th 2024

I am going to Olympics at 14, all sacrifices were worth it: swimmer Dhinidhi

At times, she misses the carefree pleasures her peers enjoy and occasionally experiences a sense of solitude, but all of that has been worth it for 14-year-old swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu, who is gearing up to fulfil her dream of competing at the Olympics later this month.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Dhinidhi Desinghu wins her fourth gold medal
Dhinidhi Desinghu wins her fourth gold medal | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

14:27 IST, July 4th 2024