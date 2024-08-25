Published 14:14 IST, August 25th 2024
'I lacked...': Swapnil Kusale Reflects on Factors Contributing to Missing Gold Medal in Olympics
Swapnil Kusale reflects on factors leading to missing Olympic gold medal, acknowledging areas needing improvement for future success in competitive sports.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India's Swapnil Kusale reacts after after finishing third in the 50m rifle 3 positions men's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:14 IST, August 25th 2024