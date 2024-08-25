sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi's Ukraine Visit | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mission RHUMI 2024 | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |

Published 14:14 IST, August 25th 2024

'I lacked...': Swapnil Kusale Reflects on Factors Contributing to Missing Gold Medal in Olympics

Swapnil Kusale reflects on factors leading to missing Olympic gold medal, acknowledging areas needing improvement for future success in competitive sports.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Swapnil Kusale
India's Swapnil Kusale reacts after after finishing third in the 50m rifle 3 positions men's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:14 IST, August 25th 2024