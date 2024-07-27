sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 11:19 IST, July 27th 2024

Indian Boxing Team's Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats for the Paris Olympics 2024

The comprehensive SWOT analysis assesses the Indian boxing team's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats in preparation for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Nikhat, Meenakshi and Anamika make winning start in Elorda Cup
Nikhat, Meenakshi and Anamika make winning start in Elorda Cup | Image: X@airnewsalerts
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

11:19 IST, July 27th 2024