sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 22:38 IST, July 5th 2024

Indian hockey team to travel to Switzerland for 3-day camp in Mike Horn''s base before Olympics

The Indian men's hockey team will undergo an arduous three-day training camp in renowned adventurer Mike Horn's base in Switzerland to strengthen the mental toughness of the players ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
India Men's Hockey Team
India Men's Hockey Team | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

22:38 IST, July 5th 2024