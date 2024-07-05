Published 22:38 IST, July 5th 2024
Indian hockey team to travel to Switzerland for 3-day camp in Mike Horn''s base before Olympics
The Indian men's hockey team will undergo an arduous three-day training camp in renowned adventurer Mike Horn's base in Switzerland to strengthen the mental toughness of the players ahead of the Paris Olympics.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India Men's Hockey Team | Image: PTI
