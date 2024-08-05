Published 09:26 IST, August 5th 2024
Massive Setback for India Hockey as Amit Rohidas Faces a One-Match Ban Before Semifinal Showdown
India Hockey side tuns into a problem ahead of the semifinal showdown in Paris Olympics as one of their key players, Amit Rohidas, faces a sanction.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India's Amit Rohidas drives the ball during the men's quarterfinal field hockey match between Britain and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
09:26 IST, August 5th 2024