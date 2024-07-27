Published 15:59 IST, July 27th 2024
Paris Olympics: Organizers Issue Apology for Misidentifying South Korean Team as North Korean
Organizers of the Olympic Games have issued a heartfelt apology for mistakenly introducing South Korea's athletes as North Korea during Paris opening ceremony.
Olympic organizers apologize for introducing South Korean athletes as North Korea | Image: AP
