sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puja Khedkar | US Elections 2024 | Ismail Haniyeh | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy | Paris Olympics | Kerala Landslides |

Published 22:39 IST, July 31st 2024

'Just The Start': Sarabjot Singh Reacts After Winning Bronze Medal For India At Paris Olympics

Sarabjot Singh and Manu Bhaker won Bronze medal for India at Paris Olympics in Mixed 10 M Air Pistol. Here's how Sarabjot Singh reacted to his medal triumph.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh with their Bronze medal at Paris Olympics
Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh with their Bronze medal at Paris Olympics | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

22:39 IST, July 31st 2024