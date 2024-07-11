Published 10:24 IST, July 11th 2024

Simone Biles and LeBron James are among athletes expected to bid 'adieu' to the Olympics in Paris

Simone Biles and LeBron James lead the list of athletes likely competing at their final Olympics. Add in that Andy Murray will be retiring after the Paris Games and that Rafael Nadal may bid goodbye to tennis, too, and the stage is set for some emotional, high-profile goodbyes.