Published 14:42 IST, July 5th 2024
Stay calm, sleep well: PM Modi tells Paris-bound athletes; asks for mom-made 'churma' from Neeraj
Neeraj Chopra shared his fitness concerns, P V Sindhu talked about the significance of self-belief and Nikhat Zareen could barely hide her excitement about being a first-time Olympian during a light-hearted interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- Sports
- 5 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Paris Olympics athletes | Image: X/@narendramodi
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
14:42 IST, July 5th 2024