Published 14:42 IST, July 5th 2024

Stay calm, sleep well: PM Modi tells Paris-bound athletes; asks for mom-made 'churma' from Neeraj

Neeraj Chopra shared his fitness concerns, P V Sindhu talked about the significance of self-belief and Nikhat Zareen could barely hide her excitement about being a first-time Olympian during a light-hearted interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.