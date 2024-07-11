Published 14:09 IST, July 11th 2024
Team USA sending more women than men for the 4th consecutive Summer Olympics
For the fourth consecutive Summer Olympics, Team USA will be sending a roster featuring more women than men.The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced the 592-member contingent Wednesday that's heading to the Paris later this month.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Olympics News | Image: Olympics News
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:09 IST, July 11th 2024