USA Basketball tops Canada 86-72 in exhibition opener on the road to Paris Olympics
For USA Basketball, the road to the Paris Olympics has started with a win. Anthony Davis scored 13 points, Stephen Curry added 12 and the United States opened its tune-up schedule for the Paris Games by topping Canada 86-72.
United States forward LeBron James defends against Canada power forward Trey Lyles (8) during the first half of an exhibition basketball game in Las Vegas | Image: AP
