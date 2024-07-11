sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 11:05 IST, July 11th 2024

USA Basketball tops Canada 86-72 in exhibition opener on the road to Paris Olympics

For USA Basketball, the road to the Paris Olympics has started with a win. Anthony Davis scored 13 points, Stephen Curry added 12 and the United States opened its tune-up schedule for the Paris Games by topping Canada 86-72.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
LeBron James
United States forward LeBron James defends against Canada power forward Trey Lyles (8) during the first half of an exhibition basketball game in Las Vegas | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

11:05 IST, July 11th 2024