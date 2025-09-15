Armand Duplantis Soars To New High, Breaks Pole Vault World Record For 14th Time To Claim 3rd World Championship Title

Armand Duplantis broke the pole vault record for the 14th time to secure his 3rd World Championship title in Tokyo. The Swede cleared a height of 6.30 meters to lift his 5th straight major title, including the Paris Olympics.

Armand Duplantis Breaks World Record For Record 14th Time

The 25-year-old pockets a cool $70,000 for the victory, plus a $100,000 bonus for breaking the record at the World Championship. This happened to be his 49th victory in straight meets, and he did the unthinkable in his third try. The 25-year-old first broke the record on Feb. 8, 2020, clearing 6.17 meters and knocking France’s 2012 Olympic champion, Renaud Lavillenie, off the top spot.

He has won the last eight medals on offer across all the major competitions and has already etched his name in the record books. This is his 4th world record in a year, the most he has done in a year so far in his glittering career. he became the first man in 68 years to retain his Olympic gold in Paris.

Will Armand Duplantis Go All the Way?

The next question is how high Duplantis might finally go. He suggested in an interview before the championships that 6.5 meters was an interesting number.

At that rate, it would take another few years. The good news is, he’s 25 and, for comparison, the great Sergey Bubka, who won six straight world titles through the 1980s and ‘90s, was 31 when he broke the record for the 17th and final time.

His final mark was 6.14 meters and after Lavillenie topped that once, Duplantis took over a streak that he extended in Tokyo — the first time he’s broken the record in Japan.