PM Modi Hails Indian Origin Stars In Netherlands Cricket Team, Refers To Splendid T20 World Cup Display

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Netherlands Cricket team while addressing the Indian diaspora during a community programme in The Hague as part of his five-nation tour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set out on a significant five-nation diplomatic tour from May 15 to May 20, covering the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy. The visit is designed to deepen India’s strategic ties in areas such as trade, technology, clean energy, innovation, and investment.

PM Modi Praised Netherlands Cricket Team

PM Modi specifically pointed out that Indian origin cricketers in the Netherlands have played a very positive role for their team.

He said, "The Indian community has made a major contribution to cricket in the Netherlands. India hosted the T20 World Cup recently and the Netherlands gave a very good account of themselves. India are the T20 World Cup champions, but the Netherlands Cricket Team produced a sublime display against the Men In Blue.

“When we see youngsters such as Aryan Dutt contributing to cricket, we all feel very good.”

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PM Modi Praised Netherlands' Contribution To Indian Hockey

He also referred to the stupendous progress of India's Women's Hockey team and hailed the contribution of head coach Sjoerd Marijne. "Similarly, in hockey, the Netherlands also have a big contribution. Dutch coaches have reshaped Indian hockey's future in recent times. India's women's hockey team has performed splendidly over the years, and head coach Sjoerd Marijne has played a pivotal role in this.

“This time, the Netherlands will also host the Hockey World Cup and you all must go to cheer for our team. It doesn't matter who wins the Hockey World Cup. But in the next Olympics, the friendship between India and the Netherlands will definitely prevail.”