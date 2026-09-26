PM Modi Hails India’s Asian Games Glory, Applauds Kabaddi Gold Medallists, Prachi Choudhary And Tajinderpal Singh Toor

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed Indian athletes for winning medals in their respective disciplines in the ongoing Asian Games.

PM Modi congratulated India's men's kabaddi team on retaining the Asian Games gold medal, praising their determination and saying their success would inspire the next generation of players. He also extended his best wishes to the team for its future endeavours.

"Champions once again! Congratulations to our Men’s Kabaddi Team on retaining the Asian Games Gold. Their determination has brought immense pride to the nation. Their success will also motivate several upcoming players. Best wishes to the entire team for their future endeavor," PM Modi wrote in an X post.

PM Modi also congratulated India's women's kabaddi team on winning gold at the Asian Games, praising their courage, composure and teamwork in the thrilling final. He said the victory made the nation proud and wished the team continued success.

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"What a thrilling final and a magnificent Gold for the Women’s Kabaddi Team! Congratulations to our players. The team has displayed remarkable courage, composure and teamwork. India is proud of our Kabaddi champions. Best wishes for many more successes ahead," PM Modi wrote in an X post.

PM Modi hailed Prachi Choudhary on winning the bronze medal in the women's 400m at the Asian Games, praising her performance and wishing her success in her future endeavours.

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"Congratulations to Prachi Choudhary on winning the Bronze medal in the Women’s 400m at the Asian Games. Her excellent run has earned India a memorable place on the podium. Wishing her the very best for the endeavours ahead," he wrote in another X post.

The Prime Minister also lauded Tajinderpal Singh Toor on winning silver in the men's shot put at the Asian Games, praising his impressive performance, focus and perseverance. He also highlighted Toor's consistent success and called the medal a fitting addition to his remarkable Asian Games record.