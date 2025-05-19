PM Modi Lauds First Ever Khelo India Beach Games In Daman & Diu: 'India Will Script A New Sporting Chapter'

The first Khelo India Beach Games kicked off in Daman & Diu on May 19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has insisted that this edition of the Khelo India Beach Games will bring a new sporting revolution to India.

Maiden Khelo India Beach Games Kicked Off In Daman & Diu

Over 1350 athletes from over 30 states and Union Territories will participate over a period of six days. The game will conclude on May 24 and participants will take part in six categories: soccer, volleyball, sepaktakraw, kabaddi, pencaksilat and open water swimming.

PM Modi said, “An amalgamation of sun, sand and water, they enhance the physical challenge and at the same time, celebrate our coastal heritage. As waves lash the shores and athletes compete. India will script a new sporting chapter.”

PM Modi Lauds Khelo India Beach Games

The opening day ceremony was also graced by Hon’ble Administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu and Lakshadweep Shri Praful Patel, the Hon’ble Lt Governor of Puducherry Shri K. Kailashnathan and Admiral DK Joshi, the Hon’ble Lt Governor of Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

PM Modi further added, “In a nation as diverse as ours, sports have always held a unique power that unites cultures, regions and languages. The vibrant energy of sports goes beyond entertainment and has become a transformative force, symbolizing national pride and aspirations of our youth. It is in this context that the Khelo India Beach Games hold a greater significance."

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, was also present on this auspicious occasion and formally opened the first ever Khelo India Beach Games on Monday. He said, “Today, we are not just inaugurating a sports event, we are heralding India’s first Beach sports revolution! I believe that where there are waves, there should be passion; where there is sand, there should be a fire of enthusiasm — and the Khelo India Beach Games have ignited that fire in all our hearts today.