PM Modi Hails Team India's Historic Medal Tally At 2025 World Para-Athletics Championships: 'Their Success Will Inspire People'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed delight over the Indian contingent's performance at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi.

The Indian contingent put up its best-ever performance at the World Para Athletics Championships, securing 22 medals overall. India finished tenth in the championships and ensured its best-ever medal tally in the competition.

PM Modi Celebrates India's Performance At 2025 World Para-Athletics Championships

PM Narendra Modi acknowledged the Indian contingent's efforts to put up their best-ever performance in the competition. He congratulated all the participants and expressed that their success would inspire many people.

The Indian prime minister also wished them luck for their future endeavours.

"A historic performance by our para-athletes! This year’s World Para-Athletics Championships have been very special. The Indian contingent had its best-ever performance, winning 22 medals, including 6 Gold Medals. Congrats to our athletes. Their success will inspire several people. I am proud of each and every member of our contingent and wish them the very best for their future endeavours," PM Modi tweeted on 'X' (formerly Twitter).

PM Modi also expressed his thoughts on the tournament being hosted in Delhi, saying that it is a moment of pride. He expressed gratitude to all the participating athletes and their support staff for being part of the event in India.

Indian Contingent Clinch Breakthrough Medal Count At 2025 World Para-Athletics Championships

At the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in Delhi, the Indian contingent wrapped up the event with the highest-ever medal haul with 22 medals. It includes six gold, nine silver and seven bronze medals.

The Indian contingent's performance was better than their performance in Kobe, where they had clinched 17 medals, including six gold, five silver and six bronze.

Some of India's gold medalists at the 2025 Para Worlds include Shailesh Kumar, who clinched the top spot in the men's high jump T63 class. Para Javelin icon Sumit Antil clinched his third back-to-back gold after winning the F64 category with a record-breaking 71.37m throw.

Para-Javelin stars Sandip Sanjay Sargar and Rinku Hooda clinched their respective gold medals in the F44 and F46 classes, respectively.