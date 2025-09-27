PM Narendra Modi Sends Best Wishes To Athletes At World Para Athletics Championships: 'Celebrates Human Determination, Spirit'

The World Para Athletics Championships 2025 kicked off in New Delhi on Saturday and will conclude on October 5. Over 2000 athletes from 100 countries are all set to take part in this grand sporting extravaganza.

PM Narendra Modi Extended Best Wishes To Athletes

A whopping 186 medals will be on offer at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, which also happens to be the largest Para Athletics event to be held in India. PM Narendra Modi has extended his best wishes to all the participants. He posted on X, India is proud to be hosting the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in Delhi, which commences today. A warm welcome and best wishes to all participants. This tournament celebrates human determination and spirit. May this tournament inspire a more inclusive and vibrant sporting culture across the world."

India becomes the 4th Asian country after Qatar (2015), UAE (2019) and Japan (2024) to host the World Para Athletics Championships. Sumit Antil, Preethi Pal, Deepthi Jeevanji, Dharambir Nain, and Praveen Kumar will be seen on home soil and will seek to replicate India's Tokyo Paralympics performance.

Indian Athletes Will Bank On Home Comfort

India collected 17 medals — six gold, five silver, and six bronze in the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships, followed by 10 medals at the Paralympics.

The 18-year-old Indian armless archery wonder, Sheetal Devi, made history by bagging the gold medal in the women's individual compound archery category at the ongoing World Para Archery Championship on Saturday.

Sheetal defeated Turkiye's world number one Oznur Cure Girdi by 146-143 in the gold medal clash.

This event will also serve as a qualifier for the upcoming Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics. Deepthi Jeevanji qualified for the women's 400m T20 event, and she did that by claiming first place in the second heat. She will be in the running for a medal.