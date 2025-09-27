Sheetal Devi Crowned Para World Archery Champion! Archer Scripts History After Beating Turkiye's World No.1 Oznur Cure Girdi

Para World Archery Championship 2025: Indian armless archer Sheetal Devi bagged a historic gold medal at the Para World Archery Championship 2025 after beating Türkiye's world number 1, Oznur Cure Girdi, in the women’s compound individual category.

Sheetal Devi Outplays Oznur Cure Girdi To Win Historic Gold Medal

On Saturday, September 26, the armless archer Sheetal Devi bagged the gold medal after sealing a thrilling 146-143 victory over her Turkish opponent, Oznur Cure Girdi.

It was a thrilling final in the women’s compound individual category at the Para World Archery Championship 2025. Both Sheetal and her Turkish opponent gave it all in the game. However, it was the Indian para-archer who had the last laugh.

Previously, Sheetal Devi and Oznur Cure Girdi locked horns against each other in the Pilsen World Championships 2023, and the women’s compound individual final at the Para World Archery Championship 2025 was a rematch between the two para-archers. Earlier in the Pilsen World Championships 2023, Girdi outplayed Sheetal to clinch a 140-138 win.

Sheetal Devi Wins Her Third Medal At Para World Archery Championship

The gold medal was Sheetal Devi's third medal at the Para World Archery Championship. Previously, the 18-year-old Indian para archer won a mixed team bronze medal in the compound event. She partnered with Tomam Kumar and defeated Great Britain's Jodie Grinham and Nathan MacQueen by 152-149.

The armless archer's second medal was silver when she and her teammate Sarita conceded a defeat in the compound women's open team category final against Türkiye. However, the gold medal was Sheetal Devi's maiden medal in the singles category.

Sheetal Devi was the only armless para archer who uses her feet and chin to shoot. The 18-year-old's dedication and hard work surely can motivate one.