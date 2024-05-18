Advertisement

Pranavi Urs, Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik were the only ones to make the 36-hole cut at the Amundi German Masters.

Pranavi and Diksha carded 1-over 73 each and were 3-over for two rounds and placed T-30, while Tvesa (77) squeezed inside the cut line at 5-over.

Of the four others, Sneha Singh (75) missed the cut by a shot, Vani Kapoor (77) by three shots and Amandeep Drall (78) by five shots.