Updated May 18th, 2024 at 18:42 IST
Pranavi, Diksha and Tvesa make cut at German Masters
- Sports
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian golfer Diksha Dagar | Image:LET
Pranavi Urs, Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik were the only ones to make the 36-hole cut at the Amundi German Masters.
Pranavi and Diksha carded 1-over 73 each and were 3-over for two rounds and placed T-30, while Tvesa (77) squeezed inside the cut line at 5-over.
Of the four others, Sneha Singh (75) missed the cut by a shot, Vani Kapoor (77) by three shots and Amandeep Drall (78) by five shots.
Published May 18th, 2024 at 18:42 IST