Lucknow: Indian shuttler HS Prannoy suffered an opening-round exit at the Syed Modi India International 2026 badminton tournament on Wednesday, losing 21-19, 21-17 to Chinese Taipei's Wu Zhe-ying in the men's singles event.

The defeat extended Prannoy's disappointing run this season, with the World Championships bronze medallist having failed to progress beyond the opening round in each of his last five tournaments, according to Olympics.com.

The 34-year-old has suffered first-round exits in 10 of the 13 BWF World Tour events he has participated in this year, while he was eliminated in the second round in the remaining three.

Eighth seed Tharun Mannepalli and Kiran George also bowed out of the men's singles. Mannepalli lost 23-21, 21-11 to England's Harry Huang, while George went down 21-4, 21-18 against fourth seed Richie Duta Richardo of Indonesia.

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Sankar Subramanian also failed to progress, losing 21-17, 21-12 to Malaysia's second seed Lee Zii Jia.

With the exits of the leading Indian contenders, the country's men's singles challenge will now depend on its younger players. Tushar Suveer provided a bright spot, upsetting fifth seed Justin Hoh of Malaysia 21-11, 21-17. Shashwat Dalal, Pranay Shettigar and Ginpaul Sonna also advanced to the second round, according to Olympics.com.

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India's leading women shuttlers, meanwhile, enjoyed a better outing. Third seed Unnati Hooda defeated Ukraine's Yevheniia Kantemyr 21-15, 21-19, while eighth seed Isharani Baruah edged Indonesia's Thalita Ramadhani Wiryawan 21-12, 25-23.

Second seed Tanvi Sharma also advanced after Malaysia's Goh Jin Wei retired within the opening minute of their match. Anmol Kharb registered a 21-14, 21-11 win over compatriot Shriyanshi Valishetty in an all-Indian contest.

Ashmita Chaliha, Tasnim Mir, Tanya Hemanth and Rakshitha Ramraj also progressed to the next round, according to Olympics.com.

However, Malvika Bansod lost 21-17, 21-12 to Tasnim Mir in another all-Indian encounter. Youth Olympics silver medallist Tanvi Patri also exited after retiring against Indonesia's Ni Kadek Dhinda Amartya Pratiwi while trailing 21-12, 15-11.

In women's doubles, top seeds Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand registered a dominant 21-8, 21-7 victory over compatriots Rashmi Ganesh and Amrutha Pramuthesh.

Ashwini Bhat K-Shikha Gautam, Neysa Cariappa A-Pravandhika Raghavan and Ananya Arun-Anjana Manikandan also advanced in the women's doubles.

Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu progressed in the men's doubles, while India's mixed doubles pairs also enjoyed a strong outing.

Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto, Dhruv Rawat-Maneesha K, Viraj Kuvale-Rutaparna Panda, Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram-Reshika Uthayasooriyan, Bhavya Chhabra-Aditi Bhatt and Ayush Makhija-Anagha Aravinda Pai all booked their places in the next round.