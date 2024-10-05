sb.scorecardresearch
  • Pune’s Darshan Pujari, Purva Barve emerge champions by winning men and women's single

Published 22:44 IST, October 5th 2024

Pune’s Darshan Pujari, Purva Barve emerge champions by winning men and women's single

Pune shuttlers Darshan Pujari and Purva Barve won the men’s and women’s singles crowns respectively in Shri Nandu Natekar Memorial Maharashtra State Senior Inter District (Team) and State Badminton Championship here on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Darshan Pujari
Darshan Pujari | Image: Darshan Pujari
22:44 IST, October 5th 2024