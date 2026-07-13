Punit Balan Group Joins Indian Supercross Racing League Season 3 With New Franchise Team

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) proudly welcomes the Punit Balan Group (PBG) as the new franchise team for Season 3 of India’s premier Supercross racing league. The new franchise PBG Racing marks PBG’s entry into Indian motorsports and further reinforces Pune’s growing stature as a powerhouse for emerging sports ecosystems in the country.

Led by renowned entrepreneur, film producer, and sports patron Punit Balan, the new franchise brings together a legacy of sporting excellence, youth development, and large-scale league participation into the world of Supercross racing. With successful investments and ownership across cricket, chess, tennis, handball, table tennis, kho kho, badminton, and arm wrestling, Punit Balan Group’s entry into ISRL represents another major step in its vision of building and supporting India’s next generation of sporting platforms.

The addition of PBG Racing to the ISRL grid is expected to significantly strengthen the league’s presence in Maharashtra while introducing a new wave of sports audiences and fan engagement opportunities to Indian Supercross.

“Sport has always been a powerful platform for inspiring young talent and building strong communities, and that philosophy has guided every sporting investment we have made over the years.

The Indian Supercross Racing League represents an exciting new chapter for racing in India. Maharashtra, and especially Pune, has steadily emerged as one of the country’s most vibrant motorsport hubs backed by passionate fans and a growing culture around racing. We are delighted to join ISRL for Season 3 and look forward to building a franchise that reflects passion, performance, and the spirit of Indian racing while also supporting the long-term growth of motorsport in the country.” said, Punit Balan, Chairman and Managing Director – Punit Balan Group.

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Eeshan Lokhande, Co-Founder & Director, ISRL said “We are thrilled to welcome Punit Balan Group to the ISRL family for Season 3. Punit Balan’s commitment to Indian sport and athlete development across multiple disciplines speaks volumes about his long-term vision for building world-class sporting ecosystems. His entry into ISRL is another strong validation of the league’s growth and potential as we continue to elevate Supercross into a mainstream sporting and entertainment property in India. We look forward to an exciting journey together and to seeing the new franchise energize fans and the racing community alike.”

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