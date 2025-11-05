Qarabağ FK vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Match Live In India?

Qarabağ FK vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Qarabağ FK is all set to host Chelsea in a UEFA Champions League game and it promises to be a riveting contest as both sides have fared well thus far in the competition. Qarabag have been doing phenomenally well and that's a surprise. They already have six points after two games and are only behind Chelsea on goal difference. Most certainly, Chelsea would not take the game against Qarabag lightly, knowing very well that they can hurt them. In this game, Chelsea would eye their first away win after consecutive victories in West London.