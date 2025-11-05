Updated 5 November 2025 at 12:08 IST
Qarabağ FK vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Match Live In India?
Qarabağ FK vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How to watch the Champions League match between Qarabag FK and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.
Qarabağ FK vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Qarabağ FK is all set to host Chelsea in a UEFA Champions League game and it promises to be a riveting contest as both sides have fared well thus far in the competition. Qarabag have been doing phenomenally well and that's a surprise. They already have six points after two games and are only behind Chelsea on goal difference. Most certainly, Chelsea would not take the game against Qarabag lightly, knowing very well that they can hurt them. In this game, Chelsea would eye their first away win after consecutive victories in West London.
Eyes and expectations would be on goalkeeper Mateusz Kochalski, who is likely to be called upon frequently in Baku.
Qarabag vs Chelsea: Check Live Streaming Details
When Will The Qarabag vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?
The Qarabag vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 11:45 PM IST.
Where Will The Qarabag vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?
The Qarabag vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match will take place at the Tofiq Bakhramov Stadium.
How To Watch The Qarabag vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Match Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the Qarabag vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.
The live telecast of the Qarabag vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match will be made available on the Sony Sports Network (Channel: Sony Sports 2).
Chelsea predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jorgensen; Gusto, Tosin, Acheampong, Cucurella; Lavia, Santos; Estevao, Buonanotte, Gittens; Delap
Qarabag FK possible starting lineup: Kochalski; Silva, Mustafazada, Medina, Cafarquliyev; Bicalho, Borges; Duran, Andrade, Zoubir; Akhundzade
