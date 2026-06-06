R. Praggnanandhaa After Creating History: 'My Mother Predicted my Norway Chess Win'

Norway Chess 2026: History was made in Oslo on Friday when R. Praggnanandhaa clinched the title in an emphatic fashion. For the unversed, the Indian grandmaster defeated Germany's Vincent Keymer in the 10th and final round of the classical event, securing the top prize of $100,000. After the win, Praggnanandhaa made a stunning confession. As per Praggnanandhaa, his mother Nagalakshmi had predicted the win. Praggnanandhaa recalled the phone call he had with his mother during the tournament while the going was tough.

'You'll play well'

"I was speaking to my mother on 1st June, before Alireza's game, and she was telling me, 'It's a new month. You'll play well'. And then I was like, 'Okay, it's just one of these things that Mom always says'. And then I win four games at once. She knew something I guess," he said on Chess24.

"Somehow things went all my way. I also feel I started playing with more control, which is always a good thing. It's just that I decided I will play a bit faster than I was doing. I was having time advantage in every game and I was also able to play decent quality moves, so I think that certainly helped," he added.

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"By few moves, I knew that I was going to win. But I still wanted to make sure because... once I played knight e6, I couldn't think anymore. I was just making moves with my hand. I think it is such a good winning position that you just can't miss it out, but I was still worried. Once he resigned is when I relaxed," he concluded.

There is no doubt that the achievement further underlines Praggnanandhaa’s rise as one of the leading figures of a new golden generation in Indian chess.