Rishikanta Singh Wins Silver At Commonwealth Games 2026 In Men's 60kg Weightlifting Event

Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian weightlifter Rishikanta Singh Chanambam clinched silver in the men’s 60kg event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 on Sunday, July 26.

Rishikanta Singh Misses Out Gold By A Whisker

Rishikanta Singh lifted 116kg and 119kg in his first two snatch attempts in the men’s 60kg event. Malaysia’s Mohamad Aniq Bin Kasdan matched him with identical lifts of 116kg and 119kg. The battle for gold intensified in the third snatch attempt, where Rishikanta scripted history by setting a Games record with a 121kg lift. Kasdan mirrored the feat, also clearing 121kg in his final snatch.

In his first clean & jerk attempt, Rishikanta lifted 143kg with ease, briefly securing the top spot. Malaysia’s Kasdan responded with 145kg in his opener, dethroning the Indian lifter. India suffered a setback in the second attempt as Rishikanta failed at 148kg, while Kasdan surged ahead with a brilliant 149kg lift.

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Mohamad Aniq Bin Kasdan Of Malaysia Wins Gold In 60kg Men's Weightlifting

All eyes turned to Rishikanta in the third attempt, but he faltered at 151kg and had to settle for silver. Kasdan sealed gold with a record 152kg in his final lift. He finished with a total of 273 points, while Rishikanta tallied 264. Kenya’s Joshua Amunga Mboya claimed bronze with 260 points in the men’s 60kg event.

ALSO READ: India Opens Medal Tally At Commonwealth Games 2026 With Jhandu Kumar Clinching Bronze In Para Powerlifting

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The 23rd Commonwealth Games has been scaled down, with several marquee disciplines dropped from the roster. CWG 2026 features only 10 sports, a sharp reduction from the 19 staged at Birmingham 2022, raising concerns that India’s medal tally will take a hit.

The Glasgow edition includes athletics, swimming, track cycling, weightlifting, 3x3 basketball, lawn bowls, netball, artistic gymnastics, judo, and boxing, alongside six para events in athletics, basketball, bowls, cycling, swimming, and powerlifting.