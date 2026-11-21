Riyadh: Cristiano Ronaldo scored an early goal but missed a penalty as Al-Nassr suffered a 3-1 defeat against Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League, surrendering their lead after an impressive comeback from Ivan Toney-inspired hosts.

Ronaldo put Al-Nassr ahead in the 14th minute after Samu Costa's interception in the Al-Ahli half fell kindly for the Portuguese forward, who fired a first-time effort past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy at the Alinma Bank Stadium at King Abdullah Sport City, according to the FotMob website.

Al-Nassr had an opportunity to double their advantage just four minutes later after Awad Aman was fouled inside the penalty area by Saeed Baattia. However, Ronaldo failed to convert from the spot as his penalty struck the base of the left post before being cleared away.

Al-Ahli gradually fought their way back into the contest and equalised in first-half stoppage time. Toney set up Galeno outside the box, with the Brazilian unleashing a powerful effort into the top-right corner beyond goalkeeper Bento.

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The hosts continued their comeback after the break and were awarded a penalty following a VAR review of Abdullah Al Hamddan's challenge on Merih Demiral. Toney stepped up and converted from the spot in the 71st minute to put Al-Ahli ahead.

Four minutes later, Al-Ahli extended their lead through Roger Ibanez, who headed home Galeno's inswinging corner to make it 3-1. The hosts maintained their advantage until the final whistle to secure all three points and move up to fourth in the standings, four points behind Al-Nassr.

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Ronaldo's missed penalty proved particularly costly for Al-Nassr, who had an opportunity to strengthen their position in the title race. His opening goal was the 986th of his career, but the defeat left his side facing the possibility of falling five points behind league leaders Al-Hilal.

Despite the result, Ronaldo remained influential in attack, accounting for 1.31 of Al-Nassr's 2.46 expected goals (xG). He also led his team in shots (six), shots inside the box (five) and Opta-defined big chances (two), level with Angelo, according to the FotMob website.

However, it was Toney who emerged as the decisive figure for Al-Ahli. The league's leading scorer, with 13 goals, contributed a goal and an assist to the comeback victory. He also recorded three shots, seven final-third entries, won four of his nine duels and successfully completed both his tackles.