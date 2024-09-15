Published 13:50 IST, September 15th 2024
Rory McIlroy survives a strong wind for a 69 to lead Irish Open over Manassero
Rory McIlroy delivered enough superb shots in a strong wind Saturday for a 2-under 69, giving him a one-shot lead over Matteo Manassero in the Irish Open as McIlroy tries to erase two bad memories on home soil.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Rory McIlroy reacts to putt during the third round of the Irish Open golf tournament at Royal County Down in Newcastle, Northern Ireland | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
13:50 IST, September 15th 2024