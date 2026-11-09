Royal Rumble In Istanbul: Punches, Kicks And Flying Objects After Aliev Victory As Boxing Win Triggers Mass Ring Brawl

Istanbul: A night meant for celebration for Mourad Aliev turned into one of the ugliest scenes boxing has witnessed in recent years. The Russia-born heavyweight had just bagged the WBC Silver Heavyweight title after overcoming Umut Camkiran in Istanbul, only for the ring to erupt into a huge post-fight bust-up moments after the final bell. And what was left to capture in the ring was mass blows, punches and kicks.

The showdown at the Ulker Sports Arena had ended with Aliev winning by unanimous decision, a result that handed Camkiran the first defeat of his professional career. However, instead of applause and embraces, the arena was suddenly filled with shouting, shoving and flying fists as tempers boiled over in the ring.

Aliev, the boxing giant who is no stranger to controversy, was once again at the centre of a shocking situation. As he was parading around the ring, basking in his hard-earned victory, the atmosphere changed in a matter of seconds and turned a sporting contest into a street fight.

According to reports, the trouble began when the 2019 European Games silver medallist appeared to make a gesture towards the crowd as he celebrated his win. Moments later, he seemingly went in for a hug with Camkiran, appearing to be a sporting gesture of respect. However, instead of an embrace, Camkiran hit out, and that single moment triggered a mass brawl that quickly spiralled out of control. The teams from both sides, along with officials and security personnel, piled into the boxing ring in front of a stunned audience.

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Aliev took several punches during the melee, including blows to the back of the head, before he had a chance to escape the ring. The people were spotted chasing each other around the canvas while objects were tossed into the ring during the fight, leaving the officials struggling to restore order.

Fans In Disbelief, Boxing Is Left Red-Faced

The boxing fans rushed onto social media in disbelief following the unexpected melee, with many expressing shock and sadness at the incident. One fan said, "Shocking scenes in Istanbul! One can only hope that Aliev managed to get out of the ring relatively unharmed."

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Another added, "These images are degrading and saddening for boxing."

A third chimed in, "That escalated quickly. And there were a lot of cheap shot merchants in there."

A fourth noted, "It's like watching the Royal Rumble."

And a fifth claimed, "These were very ugly scenes for the sport, especially Aliev's gesture. Such behaviour has no place in sports and goes against the values of respect and fair play."

The contest had already been a tense affair, as the 37-year-old Turkish fighter was docked a point for a late punch in round 5 of the showdown with Aliev, a moment that added to the frustration in his corner.

The incident, however, was not new for Aliev, as the Russia-born brute sensationally involved in a 45-minute sit-down protest after his Olympic gold dreams were ended with a disqualification in 2020. The incident made headlines around the world and cemented his reputation as a fighter who wears his heart, and his anger, on his sleeve.