  • SAI and Glenmark Aquatic Foundation launch new swimming facility in Gandhinagar

Published 13:53 IST, August 30th 2024

SAI and Glenmark Aquatic Foundation launch new swimming facility in Gandhinagar

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Glenmark Aquatic Foundation (GAF) on Friday announced the opening of their joint centre for swimming training at the prestigious Netaji Subhash Western Centre in Gandhinagar.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
