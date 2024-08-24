sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:42 IST, August 24th 2024

Sathiyan stuns Aruna but U Mumba TT beat Dabang Delhi TTC 9-6 in UTT

Indian paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran recorded a sensational come-from-behind win over world No. 20 Quadri Aruna but his efforts went in vain as Delhi Dabang went down 6-9 to U Mumba in the fifth season of Ultimate Table Tennis here on Saturday.

