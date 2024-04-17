Updated April 16th, 2024 at 18:38 IST
Hemanth Muddappa begins season with double victory
Multiple-time national champion Hemanth Muddappa of Mantra Racing began the season with a double victory at the summer edition of the Valley Run 2024 at Amby Valley here on Tuesday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Muddappa begins season with double victory | Image:FMSCI
Bengaluru's Muddappa was also adjudged as the fastest rider of the day.
Muddappa, the 12-time national champion, punched above his weight as he won the unrestricted class with a 1000cc bike, the BMW S1000RRR, and managed to set a national record of 09.480 seconds for this category.
