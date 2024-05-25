 Senthilkumar, Abhay bow out in quarters of QSF 3 squash in Doha | Republic World
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Jagan Accuses TDP | New Law Against Paper Leak | Heatwave |

Published 11:48 IST, May 25th 2024

Senthilkumar, Abhay bow out in quarters of QSF 3 squash in Doha

National champion Velavan Senthilkumar fought hard against top seed and world No. 8 Tarek Momen of Egypt before losing in the quarterfinals of the prestigious USD 53,500 QSF 3 squash, a PSA World Tour Bronze event, in Doha.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Senthilkumar, Akanksha in quarterfinals of PSA tournaments
Senthilkumar, Abhay bow out in quarters of QSF 3 squash in Doha | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

11:48 IST, May 25th 2024

Advertisement