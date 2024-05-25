Published 11:48 IST, May 25th 2024

Senthilkumar, Abhay bow out in quarters of QSF 3 squash in Doha

National champion Velavan Senthilkumar fought hard against top seed and world No. 8 Tarek Momen of Egypt before losing in the quarterfinals of the prestigious USD 53,500 QSF 3 squash, a PSA World Tour Bronze event, in Doha.