Sergio Busquets Set to Retire; Lionel Messi Not The First to Congratulate Ex-Barcelona Icon

Sergio Busquets is ready to bring down the curtains on his illustrious career at the end of this Major League Soccer season. Busquets throwing in the towel is surely an end of an era. Busquets, now 37, was not congratulated by Lionel Messi first - as was expected. Messi has spend time on the pitch and inside the dressing-room with him on multiple occasions at Barcelona and now Inter Miami. Both have tasted success on unnumerable occasions, yet it was Busquets former teammate Sergio Ramos who was the first one to congratulate him.

‘Football loses one of the greatest midfielders’

"Busi, you are the definition of being extraordinary, a normal guy. Rival most of the time, teammate many other times, you have always stood out for your football with class, vision and quality.

"Football loses one of the greatest midfielders I've ever played with. You're leaving with the recognition and gratitude of everyone."

"Thank you for being a great player, a teammate and a good friend. I wish you luck in the next phase. Hugs brother," Ramos wrote on social media.

End of an Era

Busquets made over 700 total appearances Barcelona, winning 32 trophies, including nine La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles and three UEFA Champions League titles.