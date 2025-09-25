Harry Kane Transfer Talk Heats Up, Bayern Munich Respond To Thomas Frank's 'More Than Welcome To Tottenham Hotspur' Comment

Harry Kane has been in sensational form for Bayern Munich, having hit the right note since the start of the season. The former Tottenham Hotspur striker has already found the net 13 times in seven matches in all competitions this season.

Tottenham Hotspur Manager Thomas Frank Opened Up Harry Kane Discussion

Kane lifted his first league title of his career when the English international powered Bayern to the Bundesliga title. The 32-year-old scored 26 goals in the German top flight and has started the current campaign on the same note. Kane left Spurs in 2023 and, since then, has been a permanent figure in the Bayern side.

Kane does have a release clause, as clubs would have the chance to secure his services for a reported £67 million in January 2025. Tottenham manager Thomas Frank speculated a return of the England captain when he insisted the player will be welcomed if he decides to come back to his former stomping ground.

Bayern Munich Respond To Harry Kane Exit Claims

Bayern manager Vincent Kompany broke his silence on whether Kane will leave the club in the near future. The former Manchester City manager ruled out any kind of transfer citing he doesn't want to have a conversation about a different topic.

He said at the press conference, "He is in an outstanding phase and the last (thing) I want to do is open a door to a different discussion.

“He has the hunger to win titles and he can do it at Bayern and that is the focus.”