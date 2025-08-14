Setback For Bagan; Injured Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Doubtful Ahead of Durand Cup 2025 Quarter-Final vs East Bengal

Durand Cup 2025: In roughly a few hours from now, the whole of Kolkata would have their eyes on the derby which features Mohun Bagan taking on familiar foes in East Bengal. What makes the occasion special is the fact that it is a knockout game they are facing-off in. It is the Duran Cup 2025 quarter-final game. With a semi-final berth at stake, both teams know it is all to play for.

Injury Concerns Plague Bagan

But unfortunately, there could be a major setback for the Mariners as they are dealing with injury concerns. As per a report on RevSportz, star players Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri are doubtful starters. While Manvir is dealing with a swelling around his waist and has been advised rest, Kiyan suffered an ankle injury during their training session. To make matters worse, Tom Aldred, who is one of the main defenders for the Mariners picked up an injury during a training session and he too is a doubtful starter. He was reportedly seen limping off the pitch.

The excitement among the fans is palpable as the sales of online tickets will begin at 11 am on Thursday. It is expected to be a packed house at the Yuba Bharti Krirangan, Salt Lake. The quarter-final clashes at the Durand Cup 2025 starts from Saturday.