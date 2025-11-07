Sheetal Devi Sets New Precedent By Earning Place In First Able-Bodied International Meet

Indian Paralympic medallist Sheetal Devi once again created history after the para archer qualified for her first able-bodied international meet on Thursday, November 6.

Sheetal Devi Set To Compete With Able-Bodied International Meet

The Indian para archer confirmed her spot in the junior archery team for the Asia Cup Stage 3 in Jeddah. The Asia Cup Stage 3 is scheduled to begin next month.

During the four-day national selection trials, Sheetal Devi competed against almost 60 able-bodied archers. After showcasing a stellar performance, the 18-year-old came third in the final women's compound rankings, following which she has qualified for the women's compound event at the Asia Cup.

Advertisement

Sheetal Devi was born rare disease called phocomelia, a condition that caused her arms to be underdeveloped.

Sheetal Devi took to her official Instagram handle and confirmed that she had a dream to compete alongside the able-bodied. She added that the dream is one step closer now.

Advertisement

"When I started competing, I had a small dream - to one day compete alongside the able-bodied. I didn't make it at first, but I kept going, learning from every setback. Today, that dream is one step closer. In the Asia Cup trials, I secured Rank 3 and will now represent India in the Asia Cup - in the able-bodied category. Dreams take time. Work. Believe. Repeat. Thank you, @gouravarcher Sir, for believing," Sheetal Devi wrote on Instagram.

ALSO READ: India Advances Hosting Ambitions With Bids For 2026 Asian Relays And 2028 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships

Sheetal Devi Won Medal In The Paralympic Games In 2024

Earlier on September 26, 2025, Sheetal Devi bagged a historic gold medal at the Para World Archery Championship 2025 after beating Türkiye's world number 1, Oznur Cure Girdi.

The Indian Paralympic medalist bagged the gold medal after sealing a thrilling 146-143 victory over her Turkish opponent, Oznur Cure Girdi, in the women’s compound individual category.