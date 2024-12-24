'Please Do Not Speculate: Double Bronze Medalist Manu Bhaker Issues Statement Over Omission From Khel Ratna Awardees List

India's Manu Bhaker poses for a photograph with her bronze medal after finish third in the 10m air pistol women's final round at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France. | Image: AP

Paris Olympics ' double bronze medalist, Manu Bhaker, has offered a statement in the ongoing row over the Khel Ratna awardees list. Bhaker's name was surprisingly missing from the list of Khel Ratna awardees. The Indian shooter admitted that there may have been a lapse from her side while filing for the nomination.

"With regards to ongoing issue for my nomination for the most prestigious Khel Ratna award -- I would like to state that as an athlete my role is to play and perform for my country. Awards and recognition keeps me motivated but are not my goal.

"I believe there has been a lapse, maybe on my part while filing for the nomination which is being corrected. Irrespective of the award I shall remain motivated to win more medals for my country. It is a request to everyone, please do not speculate on this matter," Manu Bhaker wrote on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].