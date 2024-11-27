Para Shooters Shine At The 5th Para National Shooting Championship

The 5th Para National Shooting Championship concluded in Pune, Maharashtra on November 14, 2024, putting on display the exceptional para-shooting talent from across India. Athletes from multiple states, receiving support from the Para Project Leap, an initiative by the Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation (GNSPF), had immense success at the week-long tournament, winning a total of 13 medals.

Eight athletes being supported by the Project, Aadithya Giri from Tamil Nadu, Aakansha Choudhary (Uttar Pradesh), Shatabdi Awasthi, Lavish Ajmeria and Sandip Bishnoi from Rajasthan, Kavin Kengnalkar from Maharashtra, Birendra from Odisha and Millie Shah from Gujarat collectively won 5 gold medals, 5 silver medals, and 3 bronze medals at the National level tournament for their respective statement.

Furthermore, Kavin Kengnalkar also achieved the milestone of not only becoming the youngest para national champion but also registered a national record with an aim of 625.4 in the R1 - 10m Air Rifle Standing - SH1 event, cementing his name in the sport for his state.

The tournament provided the para-athletes an opportunity to demonstrate their skills and make their presence count in the competitive Indian sports landscape. The success of the Para Project Leap athletes at the championship reflects its commitment to empowering para-athletes and nurturing their potential to compete at the highest levels.

Project Leap was initiated by GNSPF in association with the Olympics Gold Quest to create an inclusive sports ecosystem for para-athletes in India by providing them with top-tier coaching and training to achieve their sporting dreams.